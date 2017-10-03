HYDERABAD - International Day for Older Persons reminds us all of our obligation to provide a conducive, secure and healthy environment in which senior and older people are enabled to cope with the challenges of old age.

The International Day of Older Person observed on the first week of the October throughout the world including Pakistan. The basic purpose of this day is to give awareness about the Old people to give respect to them.

The theme of the International Day of Older Persons 2017 is “Stepping into the Future. Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society”.

Talking to APP here on Monday, Story writer, Intellectual and former Deputy Registrar of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Syed Bisharat Ali Shah, Senior Civil Society member and Businessman Anwar Shaikh, Begum Almas Zafar said that the older people have been and still facing number of problems and issues as the ratio of difficulties is high in under developing countries like Pakistan.

They said that older persons vulnerability becomes double and triples in a disaster or emergency situation and they have often been overlooked in humanitarian and development work. Moreover they are being challenged by discrimination, health, poverty and social protection issues. Despite the fact older people are still contributing a lot in the society, they added.

They further said that there is an utmost need to protect older people’s rights and make an age friendly world for them there is need for legislations for the purpose.

They said that the day highlights the rights of senior citizens and young people obligations, at individual and collective levels, to make sure that those rights are fulfilled. They added that the senior citizens have great wisdom, experience and knowledge, as they have been through thick and thin in life.

They said that the International Day for Older People was aimed at encouraging people to be active and raise awareness of the benefits of physical, social and mental activity.