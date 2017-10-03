SHIKARPUR - A man axed his wife to death over ‘illicit relations’ at village Choee Shaakh, in the limits of Khanpur police station on Saturday late night.

According to police, a woman identified as Hussaina, aged around 25, wife of Hussain Bux Banglani was axed to death by her husband over ‘illicit relations’ with her close relative namely Qurban Ali Banglani and fled from the place of crime, police added.

Area police shifted the body to Taluka Headquarters Hospital Khanpur for medico-legal formalities and handed over to her relatives after completing autopsy. No case was registered till filing of the report.

JOURNALIST PASSES AWAY

Sardar Ali Sanjrani, a senior journalist of Shikarpur, who rendered his services for Sindhi TV Channel and Sindhi dailies, passed away after protracted illness at the age of 50, at his house at Magsi Mohalla, here on Monday.

He left behind two wives, two sons and two daughters grieved.

The political, social, journalists, including Sultan Rind, Rahmatullah Soomro, Sodho James, Raheem Bux Jamali, Abdul Salam Unar, Abdul Khalique Soomro, Waheed Phulpoto, Ibrahim Brohi, Waheed Brohi, and a large number of the people belonging to every walk of life attended his funeral prayer and offered their profound grief over the great loss and expressed their sympathies with bereaved family.

Later, he was laid to rest his native graveyard at Shikarpur.