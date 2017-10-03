KARACHI - Millions of women in Pakistan are at risk of getting breast cancer in Pakistan.

This was stated by the chief executive of Pink Ribbon, Omer Aftab, on Monday. He stated that the month of October is celebrated as the international month of breast cancer awareness worldwide.

This year too Pakistan’s national awareness campaign, Pink Ribbon, is doing what is needed at various levels, by raising public awareness about the disease, highlighting the role of research into the causes of breast cancer and promoting the significance of early detection of breast cancer in terms of better treatment and survival, he added.

Omer was of the view that such activities are carried out all year round but the month of October is special.

‘Experts say the increase in the cases of breast cancer is also because most patients delayed getting help. They consider it against society’s norms to inform others about the disease, or delay seeking help due to psychological barriers’, he remarked.

Most of such cases, experts believe, can prove fatal. According to Pink Ribbon, having breast cancer in Pakistan, no matter what stage or severity it is of, carries with it a stigma.

Furthermore, due to lack of awareness many women deny their condition and refuse to go for any kind of breast examination.

Omer pointed out that to mark October as ‘PINKtober’ the breast cancer awareness month, Pink Ribbon has launched a nationwide breast cancer awareness drive and also started fundraising for building Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer hospital.

The campaign which includes reaching out to over 200,000 young girls for breast cancer awareness only during October is launched in coordination with Higher Education Commission.

CEO Pink Ribbon Omer Aftab further said breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer and the second leading cancerous cause of death.

Thus there is a need that we pay special focus to prevent this disease, he said and maintained that due to Pink Ribbon’s intensive awareness work over the years, awareness about the disease has raised significantly and a demand for breast cancer services has emerged.

He added that to cater the needs, Pink Ribbon has started the construction of Pakistan’s first dedicated Breast Cancer Hospital and we need ever more support to build this hospital to ensure that none of us will have to bear the horror of losing a mother, a sister, a wife or a daughter.

In October, Pink Ribbon is not only going to spread awareness among young female students, but also organizing various events to sensitize women and girls at the community level through direct interaction.