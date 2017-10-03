KARACHI - The Thar Foundation, and Sindh Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Stevta) have partnered to train Thari youth in demand-driven technical trades needed for current and future coal mining projects in Tharparkar. Under the agreement, Stevta will train Thari youth initially in refrigeration and air-conditioning trade. Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company (SECMC) and Engro Powergen Thar Limited (EPTL) will employ the trained human resource in the Thar Coal project in Block II, says press release here on Monday. The efforts of both the companies were being concentrated on the platform of The Thar Foundation, a non-profit organisation, established by the SECMC and Engro Powergen Thar Ltd (EPTL) for the welfare of the Tharparkar communities.

The scope of the demand-driven training will increase as per demands put forth by the SECMC and EPTL for Thar Coal Block II projects. The number of trades in the training will be increased with the passage of time.

SECMC and Stevta have also agreed to conduct consultative sessions to finalize the curricula and modules of training, competitive faculty, and assessment of the trainees at the end of module or tenure, etc.

The MoU was signed by Thar Foundation’s Chief Executive Officer Shamsuddin Ahmed Shaikh and STEVTA’s Director (A&T), Liaquat Ali Jamro in presence of Chief Operating Officer SECMC Syed Abul Fazl Rizvi, Chief Executive Officer, Engro Powergen Thar Limited Ahsan Zafar Syed, Director Human Resources SECMC, General Manager CSR, Public Relations, and Communications of EPL, Naseer Memon, Director Operations STEVTA Nazeer Ahmed Channa and Principal, Government Polytechnic Institute Mithi, Abdul Jabbar Junejo.