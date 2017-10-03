HYDERABAD - Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah has claimed that overall law and order situation had been improved in the province however the decision of suspension of mobile phone services was made due to some information about subversive act during Yaum-e-Ashur.

Accompanied by Sindh Ministers Sohail Anwar Siyal, Jam Khan Shoro and Inspector General Police AD Khawaja, the CM stated this while talking to media persons after visit to mourning processions here on Sunday. He said that strict security arrangements were made on Youm-e-Ashur in all over Sindh in order to avert any untoward incident resulting in termination of all mourning processions in peaceful manner.

He said that it was the result of effective security measures that spiritual leader of Bohra community came to Karachi and addressed Majalis Imam Hussain for ten consecutive days with participation of over 50,000 community members daily including 25,000 those who came from other countries of the world.

Responding to a question, he said no one is above law and accountability including himself. He underlined the need of across the board accountability without any exemption and said that the amendment in the law of Accountability Commission is the right of the parliament. The person involved in stabbing women in Karachi would be arrested soon, he assured.