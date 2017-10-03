KARACHI - Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Saleem Shahzad along with Mohajir Ittehad Tehreek (MIT) urged MQM-P, PSP and MQM-Haqqiqi leadership to set aside their difference and unite for the Mohajir community ending politics of confrontation.

Shahzad who is one of the founder members of MQM and remained close aide MQM chief Altaf Hussain, made this announcement in a press conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) along with MIT chairperson Saleem Haider.

On the occasion, both the leaders proposed a formula to gather all the faction of MQM on a platform for the sake of Mohajir community. They announced holding of a convention in a bid to gather MQM factions, however did not announce date for the ‘Grand Mohajir Ittehad Convention’.

The leaders said that convention will be organised after the Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) expectedly in month of November.

Speaking on the occasion, MIT Saleem Haider said that we were eying toward assembling an alliance with the key points that includes abolishment of the quota system from Sindh province, return of Pakistani those stranded in Bangladeshi camps, justified distribution of electoral seats in urban parts of province, adequate allocation of budget and development schemes for Mohajir community.

Talking to the media men, Saleem Shahzad said that community was passing through a tough situation while the MQM fraction and PSP should evolve a joint strategy to bring out the Mohajir community from hot waters. If steps were not taken in this regard Mohajirs would be left in suffering, he added. He said that he had returned back to country to play his role for the community and during sitting with the MIT leadership, we both have came up with a formula to bring all the factions on a plate form for the betterment of the Mohajir community.

Commenting on MQM Chief Altaf Hussain anti-state speech, Saleem Shahzad said that on the day Mohajir mandate was divided. I did not support anti-Pakistan slogans raised by Altaf Hussain. I condemned it as Pakistan is my country and I always stand with my country, clarified Shahzad.

Former MQM leader urged MQM-Pakistan convener Dr Farooq Sattar, MQM-Haqqiqi Chairman Afaq Ahmed and PSP Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal to set aside differences and unite for the sake of Mohajir community as it is beneficial for all of us to become one.

Both the leaders also clarified that they did not seek involvement of MQM-London in ‘Grand Muhajir Ittehad Convention’ terming its ideology against the country.

Worth mentioning here that, it will be the third attempt to gather all Mohajir political parties on one platform. Earlier, Pakistan Qaumi Movement chairperson Iqbal Kazmi announced holding a rally with an aim to bring all political force of Karachi on single platform.

But he was arrested and event was not held. Later, MQM-Pakistan also invited all the political parties of Karachi in Multi-Parties Conference” but it faced setback as major political parties declined to attend it.