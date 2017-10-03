KARACHI - Karachi Development Authority Director General (KDA) Sami Siddiqui on Monday said that corrupt officers would not be tolerated in department while if anyone found in this kind of act then strict legal action would be taken against him.

He was presiding over a meeting of high official of KDA at his office Civic Center on Monday. He said that all the officers and staff would play their role in the development of city and department would support its officials in this regard.

On that occasion, the director general also briefed by all the directors includes Director Recovery, Director Charged Parking and Director Sports. “Detailed report must be prepared and submitted within one week,” Sami Siddiqui Directed. The director general said that along with detailed report of public housing scheme all ongoing developments scheme should be completed on priority basis while source must be created for revenue generation.

The meeting was attended by the Director finance Shamsher Ahmed Khan, Chief Engineer Ram Chand, Director Recovery Fuzail Bukhari, Director IT Syed Kamal, Chief Medical officer Muhammad Saleem, Chief Security officer Rao M Tariq, Media Coordinator Farman Shah and other officers.