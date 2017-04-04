KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies on Monday claimed to have arrested 14 ‘outlaws’, including the militants belonging to banned outfits during targeted operations.

Rangers Sindh claimed to have arrested at least eight suspects in raids and operations carried out in various parts of the metropolis while also recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession.

Ranger arrested Adeel in a raid conducted in Baloch Colony.

Rangers spokesperson said that weapons were also recovered from his possession. He further said that Adeel was affiliated with defunct Sipaha-e-Sahaba Pakistan and was involved in different criminal activities, including extortion, narcotics business and facilitation of militants. Rangers also claimed to have arrested two bandits, Shahzad and Kash Prem, in a raid conducted in Super Market and also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession.

Similarly the paramilitary force also arrested five drug paddlers in a raid conducted in Mehmoodabad. The accused were identified as Bashir, Samiullah, Nazir, Tanveer and Naeem.

On the other hand, Awami Colony police said to have arrested an Afghan national, Sadiq, illegally staying in Pakistan.

Similarly, Rizvia and Shahrah-e-Faisal police claimed to have taken into custody three persons and also claimed to have recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that they were involved in street crimes.