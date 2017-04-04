Karachi - Thousands of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) activists from six districts of Karachi left for Garhi Khuda Bux on Monday to participate in the 38th death anniversary of the party’s founder, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), who was hanged under controversial court orders during Zia regime.

The caravans, led by district leaders of the party, would join the public gathering at Garhi Khuda Bux, where the senior-most PPP leaders, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, PPPP President Asif Ali Zardari, PPP Women Wing President Faryal Talpur and others would address the gathering.

PPP’s executive council meeting would also be held before the public gathering which would announce party’s future course of action, particularly in view of the upcoming general elections.

The Sindh government has declared Tuesday, 4th of April, as a public holiday throughout the province.

In this connection, a notification was issued by the Chief Secretary Sindh, Rizwan Memon on Monday.

It stated that the Government of Sindh was pleased to declare 4th April 2017 (Tuesday) as a public holiday throughout the province, on the occasion of 38th death anniversary of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, ex-prime minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan, for all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of the Government of Sindh except essential services.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in his message on the eve of 38th death anniversary of ZAB has said that all distractions and hurdles being created in the completion of ZAB‘s mission would be removed with the support of people of Pakistan.

“When the judicial murder of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and assassination of Benazir Bhutto could not deter us from his mission, how can the victimization, wild accusations and conspiracies stop us?,” Bilawal questioned.

“A democratic, egalitarian, progressive, peaceful and model Muslim nation with each citizen enjoying equal rights is his philosophy,” PPP chairman said, adding, “Which is being still harshly resisted by dictatorial, political sharks and their puppets in the form of victimization and sheer propaganda.”

Paying glowing tributes to ZAB, he added that this was the power of his mission and ideology that though he was judicially murdered 38 years ago, the valour and spirit among his followers remained unchanged.

Bilawal further said that people of Pakistan and the world were anxiously waiting for proceedings to start in the presidential reference sent for revisiting the judicial murder of ZAB, who had launched the nuclear programme and several key mega projects for the defence and economic strength of the country.

“One-man, One-vote, passport to every citizen and opening new opportunities for Pakistanis abroad were some few revolutionary steps he had taken, which laid the sound basis for a vibrant nation,” he added. PPP chairman added that Bhuttoism will continue to guide the party’s leadership and workers and the struggle for Roti, Kapra and Makan for every Pakistani, through the establishment of a strong democratic system based on justice and fair play, will go on unabatedly. He hoped that all narratives weaved by dictatorial forces around Bhuttoism would fail completely one day and Pakistan will shine as a strong federation on the world’s map as per his mission.