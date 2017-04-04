MIRPURKHAS - Inspection teams of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education BISE Mirpurkhas carried out raids on various examination centers during the ongoing matriculation exams on Monday and caught 98 candidates involved in cheating and also caught two impersonators and referred their cases to the disciplinary committee for further action.

According to a press release issued here, during duties four invigilators and a head clerk were replaced immediately.

Reports said that the matriculation exams continued amidst strict security arrangements on Monday.

Inspection teams also recovered material from the cheating candidates.