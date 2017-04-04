KARACHI - Senior pediatrician and child rights activist Professor Ayesha Mehnaz has taken strong exception to non-functional Child Protection Committees in public sector hospitals of Sindh. Talking to APP here Monday, she said these committees constituted in no less than eight different hospitals in Karachi and one each in Larkana and Sukkur a few years ago were currently lying dormant.

"Traumatized child victims of varied categories of abuse are thus no more provided with essentially needed assistance and support," she said, and added, “Each of these hospital based CPCs comprises a psychologist, child specialist, social welfare officer and medico-legal officer so as to not only ensure timely medical assessment of the victim but also prompt and efficient intervention.”

She stressed the need for adopting a holistic approach to safeguard physical,

emotional, social and legal wellbeing of the affected children.

Regretting that the issue came low in the priorities of those at the helm of affairs, she sought support for the smooth functioning of these essential committees.

"Presently none of these committees are working," she said in reply to a question and clarified that no extra financial resources are needed to run these. "The committees were needed to be facilitated so as to streamline professional obligations of its associate members," said Prof. Ayesha Mehnaz.