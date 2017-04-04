KARACHI - Chairman, Export Processing Zone Authority (EPZA) Mumtaz Ali Shah has said the development of Export Processing Zone Phase-3 has started and better facilities will be provided to investors there. This will boost production activities in the city, said KATI release here on Monday. EPZA Chairman was talking to a delegation of Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI). Headed by President of the association Masood Naqi, the delegation of KATI included senior members Umer Rehan, Saleem-uz-Zaman, Najmul Arfeen, Syed Wajid Hussain, Zaki Ahmed Sharif and Salman Aslam. On this occasion a briefing was given to the delegation by EPZA officials on the EPZA operations and future plans to boost investment and trade in the country.

President KATI Masood Naqi said newly found industries in export processing zone will enhance industrial production of the country, especially in Karachi leading to creation of new jobs.