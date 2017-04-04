SUKKUR - Leader of the Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah Monday directed the removal of encroachments from all roundabouts of old Sukkur city immediately in the larger interest of people. Shah issued these directives while attending a meeting of the district development committee Sukkur held at the Sukkur Commissioner's Office that was jointly chaired by Khurshid himself and Commissioner Sukkur Muhammad Abbas Baloch.

It was also attended by Deputy Commissioner Rahim Bux Metlo, Chief Executive Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) Dilawar Hussain and other concerned department officers.

Shah also directed shifting of 62 cattle pans from Sukkur to the cattle market in order to control the spread of diseases and improve the drainage system.

He also advised that there should be a proper water drainage system in the canals and river through the treatment plants.

He also asked for preparing PC-1 to collect garbage from the Civil Hospital and other areas of Sukkur.

Khurshid called upon participants of the meeting to engage a consultant for development schemes of pubic health engineering as their officials are incompetent.

He also directed the concerned engineer to properly maintain the quality of the drainage scheme of Pano Aqil, which will be completed at the cost of Rs200 million.

The pipeline will be laid in the drainage system in order to remove poisonous gases.

Shah also requested the SEPCO not to resort to loadshedding in city areas during the day because of heat.

Briefing the meeting, Commissioner Sukkur Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Rahim Bux Metlo informed that work was in progress in Sukkur for the construction of Sindh College of Arts and Design at a cost of Rs. 1595.460 million on 59.29 acres of land while Rs. 150 million more was required for the completion of this important project. Moreover, Rs. 300 million had been released for the construction of Sardar Ghulam Muhammad Medical Collage in the 1st phase while Rs 200 million more is required for the completion of the scheme.