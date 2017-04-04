KARACHI - Motorway Police (South Zone) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Nasir Mehmood Satti has said that Motorway Police (MP) plans to set up 80 road safety training institutes across Pakistan.

A ceremony was held at Road Safety Training Institute (RSTI) of MP here on Monday, in which the 1st batch of 120 unemployed youth was awarded certificates who successfully completed their three-month comprehensive driving course at the institute. The courses are continuing across the country.

In Sindh, besides Karachi, the courses are being offered in Hyderabad, Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana and Jacobabad.

These courses are aimed at creating job opportunities for the youth in the driving field. Chief Guest of the ceremony Faisal Edhi distributed certificates among the trainees, whereas the position holders received reward cheques. Edhi applauded the efforts of MP (South Zone) for introducing such useful training programmes. Nasir Mehmood Satti, DIG Motorway Police, South Zone said that 80 RSTI will become operational shortly. “Approximately 100,000 unemployed youth will be imparted trained in driving by next year,” he informed. He further said the courses by spreading road safety awareness among people would help reduce ratio of accidents, as every year more than 25,000 people fell victim to road accidents in Pakistan alone, out of whom approximately 10,000 were later disabled.