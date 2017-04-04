Kandhkot - Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that his party has serious reservations over the ongoing census.

Talking to reporters here on Monday, he said the exercise would determine the demarcation of new constituencies and the number of PPP MNAs and MPAs might increase if the actual population figures were shown.

He was in the town in connection with the groundbreaking of a dual carriage way which is to be completed with the financial assistance of Asian Development Bank. The CM also reviewed progress on other development works and passed directives to the concerned departments to complete these on a war footing before the end of the government’s term.

He was briefed by the project director that the existing 44-kilometer long road from Kandhkot to Thull would be broadened to six feet on both sides and its length would also be increased to 24 feet from just 18.

He made it clear to the works and services department that he will not tolerate any delay or negligence in the completion of this project and that the road should be built as per international standards. “The road network will be improved throughout Sindh since some projects will be completed under the CPEC,” the chief minister added.

Murad was flanked by Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani, Minister for Works and Services Imdad Pitafi, Member of National Assembly Mir Ehsanur Rahman Mazari, Member of National Assembly Mir Shabbir Ali Bijarani, District Chairman Sardar Mahboob Ali Bijarani, District President PPP Mir Gull Mohammad Jhakhrani, Commissioner Larkana Ghulam Abbas Baloch and Deputy Commissioner Kashmore on the occasion.

Replying to a question, he said, “We are authorised to appoint and transfer an Inspector General of Police.

He firmly denied that there were two IGP's in Sindh. “Only one IGP is serving,” he clarified.

Replying to another question regarding Dr Asim, he said Asim was detained for 19 months on corruption charges and having links with banned outfits. “But nothing could be proved against him and he had to be released by the honourable court on bail,” he added. He claimed that Pakistan People’s Party will sweep 2018 elections in all provinces and the opposition would then realise the strength of PPP.

On the occasion, Mir Hazar Khan Bijarani Minister for Planning and Development, demanded from CM to set up revenue offices in Tangwani, saying no office had ever been set up there and all office work was done at Kandhkot Complex which is thronged by the people of Tangwani for their official works. He further demanded a grid station in Tangwani.

The CM also stressed the need to end culture of cheating in the province, saying he had no doubts that the people of Sindh were very competitive. He directed the concerned authorities to utilise their all resources to eliminate cheating and other malpractices during exams.

He noted that education was a main weapon to fight terrorism, corruption and end tribal clashes and bring lasting peace to the motherland. Listing his priorities, he said these were education, health and development.

Murad further said that he had imposed education emergency in Sindh to improve education. He said students’ competence and creativity were affected due to dependence on cheating and the use of other unfair means.