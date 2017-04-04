KARACHI - A power breakdown hit different parts of Karachi on Sunday night, giving residents a sleepless night.

However, K-Electric (KE) claimed that power supply was immediately restored in the affected areas.

The breakdown was reportedly caused by the tripping of K-E’s 10 grid stations due to undisclosed technical faults.

The power failure also affected the working at hospitals, leaving the patients and attendants both in a state of despair. “Areas including Saddar, Lyari, Lucky Star, Kharadar, Meethadar, Clifton, Hijrat Colony, II Chudrigar Road, Sultanabad, DHA, Shireen Jinnah Colony, Federal B Area Gulshan-e-Iqbal, New Karachi and Surjani Town plunged into darkness.

The residents complained that they had no option but to spend a sleepless night.

KE restored power supply only in few affected areas after 4 to 5 hours, but the remaining areas continued to be blanketed by darkness till 5am on Monday.

It is worth pointing out here that Karachiites are already facing prolonged announced as well as unannounced loadshedding.

KE spokesperson said, “KE teams swung into action immediately and restored the supply in most of the affected areas instantly.” He said that due to tripping only 10, out of 64 grid stations, experienced brief power interruption.

The spokesperson added that power supply to strategic installations, including JPMC and other major hospitals, was also restored immediately whereas supply to KW&SB pumping stations was as per routine.