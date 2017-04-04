DADU - Pakistan People’s Party workers’ caravan left for Garhi Khuda Bux on Monday, which is some 160 kilometers from here in Larkana to attend the 38th death anniversary of PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Pakistan People’s Party workers from different parts of the district besides Jamshoro, Hyderabad, Naushero Feroze and various tehsils such as Khairpur Nathan Shah, Mehar, Dadu, Johi, Sehwan, Jamshoro, Thano Bula Khan, Kotri, Moro and Kandiyaro will reach there by train, buses, camel carts and on foot. The main caravan, led by PPP District President Rais Rafeeq Ahmed Jamali, consists of thousands of workers. Similarly, the elder son of former minister for education Pir Mazharul Haq and PPP MPA Pir Mujeeb-ul-Haq and his associates also left for Garhi Khuda Bux on Monday by buses and vans.