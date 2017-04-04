MIRPURKHAS - Scores of villagers of village Nawab Abdul Aziz, deh 328, taluka Kot Ghulam Muhammad, held a demonstration here at local press club on Monday to protest against the excesses of Kot Ghulam Muhammad police and the kidnapping of a teenager by the people belonging to Kolhi caste.

The protesters, led by Kareem Bux Solangi, Shafi Muhammad and Nazeer Solangi, were carrying banners and placards in their hands, and were raising slogans against the police and were demanding the Sindh IGP to take notice of excesses of police and local feudal lords and provide them justice.

Talking to media persons, the protesters said that a Kolhi child sustained a minor injury in a brawl with other children.

Infuriated by this, his clan members sent police to detain their persons and when police failed, unknown persons of Kolhi community abducted their boy Ali Akbar Solangi, 12, son of Soomro Solangi.

They added that Kolhi community was being supported by PPP Senator Hari Ram Kishori Lal and police was acting on his orders.

Kareeman, mother of the abducted boy, told that her son was kidnapped three days ago by members of Kolhi clan, who, she accused, had kept him in illegal confinement.

She added that despite the fact that on police’s demand, the boy’s father Soomro Solangi surrendered himself to police, but still her son had not been released.

The villagers accused police of taking orders from the PPP senator, and said it was harassing them by conducting raids and detaining their persons.

They urged the chief minister, governor and other authorities to take immediate notice of the situation and ensure safe return of the boy as well as his father.