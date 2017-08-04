KHAIRPUR: An Afghan national was sentenced to two years imprisonment under the Foreign Act by a local court here on Thursday.

According to details, Additional District and Sessions Judge Abdur Rehman Kazi sent Abdullah s/o Abdul Wahid Pathan of Afghanistan behind bars for two years. Abdullah had been arrested by A-section police on Feb-27, 2017 in a raid near Therhi railway crossing. He was living in the country illegally.

Youth dies in road accident: A tractor hit a youth, Amjad Ali Rajper, on Thari Mirwah- Sethraja link road as a result of which he was seriously hurt. He was brought to a hospital, but succumbed to his injuries.–Staff Reporter

Sethraja police has arrested driver of the tractor and has also impounded the tractor.

Later, youth’s body was handed over to his family after legal formalities.