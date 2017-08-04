KARACHI - The Anti-Corruption Establishment chairman on Thursday said that anonymous applications would no longer be entertained.

This he stated while chairing a meeting of the Establishment at his office, attended by the Special Secretary ACE Khalid Chachar, Director Establishment Usman Ghani Siddique, Director Enquiries Faisal Bashir Memon, Deputy Secretary, Dr Mansoor Ali Wassan, Director Enquiries Zubair Pervez, Director Legal Abdul Hannan Shaikh and other officers of ACE.

On the occasion, the ACE chairman said that the ACE played vital role in curbing corruption from the society and directed officers of the ACE to conduct effective enquiries and raids to build better image of the organisation.

The meeting was informed that a matter has been taken up with Home Department to establish new lock-ups of ACE in overall Sindh. It was briefed about the important cases including Tractor subsidy case, Karachi Intermediate Board, Food, Education and Health and other departments.

The chairman directed the officers concerned to dispose of all pending enquiries and cases within 90 days as per law. “Anonymous applications will no longer be entertained” added the ACE chairman.

The chairman also directed the concerned officers to keep strict vigilance on their sub-ordinate staff. The chairman also directed to forward reports to the concerned departments regarding pending enquiries and FIRs of the officers whose promotions are in pending with their departments and SGA&CD. The Chairman ACE said that recruitment for the Forensic lab, Training School and Case Management System will be made through Sindh Public Service Commission and NTS and IBA.

The Chairman Enquiries and Anti Corruption Establishment further directed the Deputy Secretary Dr Mansoor Ali Wassan to take up matter with works and services Department regarding Anti Corruption Complex. The Chairman further stated that a review meeting will take place after every fortnight.

Corps Commander meets

Sindh Governor

Corps Commander Karachi Lieutenant General Shahid Baig Mirza called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair here on Thursday.

They discussed law and order in the province, ongoing operation in Karachi and other matters of mutual interest.

The Governor and the Corps Commander reiterated their firm resolve to take the operation against terrorists and criminals to its logical end.

The Corps Commander said anyone attempting to disturb peace will be dealt with an iron hand.