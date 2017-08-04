SUKKUR - Commissioner Sukkur division Muhammad Abbas Baloch has warned all concerned officials of the irrigation department of stern action if anybody occupies dykes of canals and build house over them.

He was presiding over a meeting held here at his office on Thursday to review the situation arising out of possible floods. He made it clear that occupations and encroachments would not be acceptable at any cost. Briefing the meeting about situation in River Indus, Sukkur Barrage chief engineer said that water flow in the river was normal and the situation would become further clear within next fifteen days.

He further said that the repair & maintenance of sensitive protective embankments like Ulra Jagir, Bharo, Sagyun, Shank and others were being carried out.

Directing the officials to monitor sensitive protective dykes like Shank Bund, Qadir Pur Loop Bund up to Baiji, Fareedabad, Ulra Jagir, Bharo, Sagyun and others on daily basis, the commissioner made it clear to them that no comprise over the quality of work would be acceptable.

He urged the officials to remain completely prepared to face the floods irrespective of the fact that floods were expected or not.

He added that health, animal husbandry, PPHI and other departments would chalk out a strategy for settling the flood-affected people and their cattle.

Directing all the deputy and assistant commissioners to ensure that the ongoing repair & maintenance of protective bunds were properly monitored, the commissioner hinted at cancelling the leaves of irrigation and other department’s employees until the situation with respect to the floods became clear.

He also gave instructions for the removal of encroachments from Zamindari since these created hurdles. “Prepare lists and hand these over to the DC concerned for launching an operation against encroachments with the help of police and other law enforcing agencies.

The meeting was attended by the deputy commissioners Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki districts besides officials of police, Rangers, irrigation, SCARP, health, education, revenue, PMDA and other concerned departments.