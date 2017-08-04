KARACHI - Dow University of Health Sciences (DUHS) is going to set up a new campus and a teaching hospital in the upcoming DHA City Karachi (DCK), located at Super Highway, which will extend world class medical education and qualitative healthcare services in the province.

The decision of DUHS to establish its campus at DHA City is a harbinger of the beginning of a new era of medical progress and advancement in the country.

A delegation, consisting of DUHS Vice Chancellor (VC) Professor Dr Muhammad Saeed Quraishy and DUHS Project Director visited DCK and spent a busy time at the project site.

The delegation was received by Project Director DCK Brig Muhammad Rafique (r) who gave them a comprehensive briefing on the vision, efficacy and the ongoing development activities in DHA City.

VC Dow University termed DCK project as most impressive and progressive contemporary venture that had tremendous potential to grow as a city of international stature.

DUHS team then visited the site of Healthcare District in DCK where a new DUHS campus, spreading over 10 acres of land, is coming up as a vanguard medical institution that signifies a quantum leap forward in the field of healthcare and medical services.

The VC showed keen interest in initiating a full-fledged construction activity at new DUHS campus in DCK whose groundbreaking has already been performed early this year.

DUHS delegation returned from the site fully satisfied.

The DUHS Campus in DCK will ensure provision of qualitative medical and clinical training to the talented students from across the country and substantially contribute towards the progress of our beloved homeland.