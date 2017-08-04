Kandhkot - Four medical representatives of a pharmaceutical company were killed in a road accident in the limits of Kashmore police station on Thursday.

According to details, four medical representatives of a pharmaceutical company were on their way to Kandhkot in a car when suddenly a heavy trailer hit their car near Malik larro. Resultantly, the car was completely gutted. Yasir Ali, resident of Shikarpur, was killed on the spot whereas others were critically injured.

Later police on routine patrol and locals rushed to the site and shifted the body and the injured to a nearby hospital where the doctors referred all the injured to a hospital in Rahim Yar Khan due to their critical condition. However, they succumbed to their injuries on way to the hospital.

Police disclosed to this scribe that Ahmar Soomro belonged to Shikarpur while Shahzad Pathan and Murad Ali were the residents of Sukkur.

Police also impounded the vehicle. However the driver and cleaner of the trailer managed to flee from the spot. No case had been filed till the filing of this report.

It is worth mentioning here that due to non-availability of proper emergency services and rescue centers, emergency cases are referred to hospitals in big cities, especially Larkana and Rahim Yar Khan. Apart from that ambulances in Kashmore district are also mostly non-functional.