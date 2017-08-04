MIRPURKHAS - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MPA Haji Noor Ahmed Bhurgari has regretted that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has included his name in the list of tax defaulters.

Speaking at a hurriedly called press conference here at his residence, Bhurgari House, on Thursday, he said this was despite the fact that the only income he had was from agriculture, and that he paid agriculture tax to the Sindh Revenue Department regularly.

He categorically clarified that he had agriculture lands and he had been paying agriculture tax regularly under the Sindh Revenue Act 2001, while there was no question of imposition of income tax.

He further said that he would pay tax on his salary after completion of his one year as an MPA.

He said that perhaps his name was included in the defaulter’s list because of misunderstanding.

He demanded the federal government delete his name from the list.