KARACHI - Sindh Labour, Human Resources and Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Thursday inaugurated the online registration portal for industrial workers under the Sindh Employees Social Security (SESSI) at his office on Thursday.

Leading representatives of employers included Zubair F Tufail, Majyd Aziz, Zubair Motiwala, M Arif, Irfan Ali, Jawed and Secretary Labour Rasheed Solangi, Director labour Khadim Hussain Bhutto, Secretary Welfare Board Sindh Asif Memon and others also attend the sitting.

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah reiterated the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Sindh government’s policy towards the welfare and wellbeing of the industrial workers at grass root level. He said that under the vision of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah initiated a modern system of online registration of industrial workers to provide maximum facilities and incentives.

He said that at present more than 0.7 millions industrial workers registered under the SESSI while the approximately 5 million would have been unregistered for which initiated the system to work on it transparently with the help of employers, facilitated them and industrial workers.

The minister further said that Industrial card would also be given to workers and process is in pipeline while many welfare measures included giving away death, marriage, educational , health and other facilities worth of Rs 1 billion were disbursed to the workers and their children in the month of May 2017.

Sindh had demanded the federal government to pay its 60 percent of the 160 Billion pending of Workers Welfare Board, for which would approach the CCI and legal forum to returned the same.

He said that government is taking positive steps to ensure minimum wage of Rs 15,000 at any cost.

Talking to the media men, the information minister said that PML-Nawaz did not have permanent candidate for PM.

Replying to question, he said that PTI‘s Ayesha Gulalai matter, it would be better to be investigated the matter properly and whosoever was responsible for alleging, must be dealt properly as the leader had a fatherly and motherly status in the party.

To a question about MQM-Pakistan and PML-N secret alliance, he responded that political parties have right to vote to any candidate while but it should not be through secret talks. There is an impression that both parties have kept this as a secret and MQM made the agreement with PML-Nawaz to release its party workers those were involved in serious crimes, he held.

He said that Rangers and Sindh police did a lot and playing an active role to restore the peace of Karachi and maintained the law and order situation which would not be allowed to waste by anybody, he added.