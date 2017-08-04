KARACHI - Shaheen Air International (SAI) has inducted another Airbus A319 into its fleet.

The sixth Airbus A319 allows SAI to expand its local and international routes, while providing passengers the highest standards of service and reliability.

The Airbus A319 can accommodate around 150 passengers in its all-economy segment. It has a brand new interior, thereby giving a refreshing experience to people choosing to travel by Shaheen Air.

On the induction of the new aircraft, Zohaib Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Shaheen Air International remarked, “We are constantly looking to expand our fleet size, as we set our sights towards new local and international destinations. With the addition of the sixth airbus, we will not only grow by way of new routes, but also provide more comfort and reliability to our passengers. I hope our passengers continue enjoying the experience of flying with us.”

The airline is slated to receive one more aircraft of the similar model in the coming months.

In March of this year, SAI had rebranded itself by launching a new logo that aptly complimented its vision and innovation in setting new standards in the field of aviation.

The airliner began its journey as Pakistan’s first private airline 24 years ago and quickly garnered the privilege of being Pakistan’s second national carrier. Now with 27 planes under its auspices, SAI is looking towards a brighter tomorrow, not just for itself, but for the industry as well.