MIRPURKHAS - Sindh Government Contractors Association Chairman Nazir Ahmed Chandio has condemned the attack by a group of so-called contractors on officials of the district highways office and demanded that Sindh chief minister, works and services secretary and Mirpurkhas commissioner and deputy commissioner take notice of the incident and ensure legal action against the culprits.

Addressing a hurriedly called press conference here on Friday, he said that so-called contractors had issued threats to the staff and engineers of the district highways department to get contracts. He said it was their old tactic to pressurise government officials and then get contracts from them. He alleged that some contractors’ family members owned construction companies with different names and they wanted to defame the PPP government by delaying development work on various projects.

He said that elected representatives of the PPP should take serious notice and set up a committee to monitor award of work and check the work. He urged the commissioner and the deputy commissioner of Mirpurkhas as well as other officers to ensure legal action against the elements who wanted to delay development work by issuing threats and defaming the ruling party of the province.

On this occasion, contractors Rafique Ahmed, Manzoor Dal, Bashir Ahmed Leghari and Rustam Chandio were also present.