KARACHI - Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) Karachi chief Muzamil Iqbal Hashmi has said that US and India want to sabotage the freedom movement in Indian-held Kashmir.

Addressing a demonstration at Numaish Choworangi, he said that detention of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed was not in the national interest. The demonstration was staged to protest detention of Hafiz Saeed and express solidarity with the people of Indian-held Kashmir.

JI leader Asadullah Bhutto, Tehreek-e-Ahle Hadith leader Allama Younus Siddiqui, Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir leader Shahid Mehmood, JuD leader Hafiz Mohammad Amjad and others addressed the demonstration.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with various slogans. They raised slogans against the Modi-led Indian government for committing atrocities in Kashmir Valley and demanded that the Pakistani government release Hafiz Saeed immediately. The protesters also set fire to US and Indian flags to express their anger. Addressing the participants, the protest leaders announced that on February 5 a large number of people would participate in JuD’s Kashmir Solidarity Rally scheduled to be taken out from Hassan Square to Kashmir Road. They said that on Kashmir Day JuD and likeminded parties would stage demonstrations to draw attention of the world community towards the plight of Kashmiris and support their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Terming 2017 the year of liberation of Kashmir, they called upon India to stop human rights violations in held Kashmir and give people of Kashmir the right to self-determination according to the UN Charter. Talking about the detention of JuD chief Hafiz Saeed, they said the Defence Council of Pakistan had designated this year as the year of liberation of Indian-held Kashmir during a public meeting last week and this announcement irked the enemy. They said the government detained the JuD chief to please India. They said the government had given a negative message to the people Kashmir by detaining Hafiz Saeed and shown its weak role in the ongoing freedom movement in Indian-held Kashmir.