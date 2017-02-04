MIRPURKHAS - Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MPA Dr Zafar Ahmed Kamali has said that he will not remain silent over removal of Urdu-speaking employees of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE), Mirpurkhas.

He said that Mohajir employees of the board were being sacked just on ethnic grounds. He said the ruling PPP had recruited a large number of people to various government departments without fulfilling the legal requirements, but they were not being sacked. However, he said, efforts were being made to sack the Urdu-speaking employees of the BISE, Mirpurkhas.

In a press statement issued here on Friday, he said that Mohajirs were being exploited economically in every department of the government and vowed that he would not remain silent on the decision to sack 52 Mohajir employees of the BISE. He said that in the past recruitments were made to education, irrigation, revenue and police departments without fulfilling the requirements but those employees were not being sacked from their jobs. He said that inefficient and corrupt officers were appointed to destroy various departments, but no action was taken in this regard. He said that biased and discriminatory attitude of the government towards Mohajirs would not be tolerated. He demanded that the chief of army staff, chief justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan and the Sindh chief minister take immediate notice of this matter and ensure the government treats Mohajir government employees fairly.