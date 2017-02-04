KARACHI - Sindh Rangers Director General Major General Mohammad Saeed on Friday visited parts of Lyari following the killing of notorious Lyari gang kingpin Noor Muhammad aka Baba Ladla in an alleged encounter with security personnel on Thursday.

Baba Ladla, chief commander of Lyari gang, along with his two accomplices was gunned down during an exchange of fire with Rangers troops. The killing of Ladla is being considered one of the major achievements of law enforcement agencies in three years of Karachi operation.

The Sindh Rangers director general visited troubled areas of Lyari and urged parents and teachers to educate the next generation and to make sure that no one from them becomes a gangster like Baba Ladla or Uzair Baloch.

Major General Saeed visited parts of Lyari, including Nawa Lane, Mira Naka and Gabol Park where he was also given a briefing about the ongoing operation in the neighbourhood. On this occasion, he said, “The paramilitary troops would not let anyone spoil the peace in Lyari. All those involved in abetting miscreants will also be taken to task.”

The Rangers director general also appreciated performance of the Rangers troops who killed Ladla and his accomplices in Lyari in Thursday’s operation. He said that residents of Lyari, particularly parents and teachers, were playing their role in maintaining peace in Lyari.

He urged them to motivate the youth to positive activities and play their role to make sure that no one joins criminal gangs in Lyari ever. Earlier, the Rangers had arrested a kingpin of Lyari, Uzair Baloch, who remains imprisoned.

Ladla was killed during an alleged encounter with the paramilitary force in the Lyari neighbourhood. Two key gangsters were also killed along with him in the gunfight.

Meanwhile, bodies of all three gangsters, including Baba Ladla, Sikander aka Sikku and Mama Yaseen, were handed over to the families for burial. Relatives and residents of Lyari looked angry over the killings when bodies were sent to the locality after their post-mortem examinations.

DRUGS SEIZED, THREE

PEDDLERS HELD

The Sindh Rangers claimed on Friday to have arrested three drug peddlers and recovered narcotics worth millions of rupees from them.

According to details, Rangers personnel raided a drug den located in Pak Colony area and arrested three drug peddlers. They recovered 50 kilograms of marijuana, four kilograms of heroin and one kilogram of opium from them. The accused were shifted to an unknown location for investigation. The Rangers spokesperson said that culprits would be handed over to the Anti-Narcotics force for further action.