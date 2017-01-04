SUKKUR - Seven passengers were killed in a head-on collision between two coaches on the Indus Highway in Kandhkot on Monday night.

According to local police, five of the seven deceased were identified as Azizullah, Noor Jehan, Akhtar Muhammad, Fakhar Imam and Bisam Khan.

Rescuers had to cut the bodies of the two coaches to pull bodies and the injured out of the wreckage. Twenty people were said to have sustained injuries. They were shifted to hospitals in Kandhkot, Rahim Yar Khan and Karachi.

Local police said the accident was a result of negligence of the driver of a coach going from Tank to Karachi.

A case was registered against the accused driver, Hameedullah.