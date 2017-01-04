KARACHI - Commissioner Ejaz Ahmad Khan said on Tuesday that problems faced by residents of coastal areas of Karachi would be solved on a permanent basis.

During his visit to Ibrahim Hyderi, he said that measures were being taken in line with directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to develop the city suburbs, including coastal villages falling in the jurisdiction of Karachi.

He said that cleanliness, besides education and health facilities, in these areas was being given top priority. The commissioner was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Malir Muhammad Ali Shah, assistant commissioner of Ibrahim Hyderi and officials of education and health departments, KMC, KWSB and other civic agencies when he paid a visit to Ibrahim Hyderi Girls College. On the occasion, he announced formation of a committee headed by Malir DC Muhammad Ali Shah and consisting of some officials and notables of the area to solve problems faced by the residents of Ibrahim Hyderi. He directed the committee to submit its report to him in a week so that work could be initiated to solve problems of the residents in accordance with the recommendations of the committee.