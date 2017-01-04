KARACHI - Minster for Local Government Jam Khan Shoro on Tuesday constituted a committee to resolve the disputes between the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) and the Karachi Development Authority (KDA) within three days.

This was decided at a meeting chaired by Shoro at his office. The meeting was attended by City Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Local Government Secretary Ramzan Awan, KDA Director General Syed Nasir Abbas, South DC Rafiq Qureshi, South Chairman Malik Fiaz, South MC Rifat and other officials.

Various issues relating to KDA and KMC were discussed in the meeting. On the occasion, Jam Khan Shoro told Local Government Secretary Ramzan Awan that “all disputes between KMC and KDA should be resolved within 72 hours and a report should be submitted to him.” He said that power should be transferred to the concerned departments as per the Local Government Act, 2013. Shoro directed the officials not to put hurdles in the development of the city and follow the rules and regulations governing their jobs.

The minister directed the local government secretary to take steps against illegal charge parking and hand over the legal charge parking to the department concerned. After the meeting, Shoro made a whirlwind visit to Beach View Park and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Park and inspected various under-construction development projects.

KDA Director General Syed Nasir Abbas, Karachi Development Package Project Director Niaz soomro, South Chairman Rafiq Qureshi and other officials were also present. On the occasion, Shoro directed the KDA chief and the Karachi Development Package project director to have the beach parking cleaned.