KARACHI - A committee has been formed to point out irregularities in the process of recruitments to the Sindh Police.

Pursuant to the directives of the Supreme Court, Sindh Police Inspector General AD Khowaja has constituted a Centralised Re-Examination Committee, which will be headed by Counter-Terrorism Department Additional IG Dr Sanaullah Abbasi. It will conduct eligibility tests of the candidates who were recruited to Sindh Police as constables from 2012 to 2015, said the Central Police Office on Tuesday.

“These candidates were dismissed or discharged from service after an enquiry conducted by a team of senior officers into illegal recruitments to Sindh Police from 2012 to 2015,” it said. “The re-examination tests will include all tests taken during the general recruitment process in 2016, including physical tests and written tests through NTS.” However, the candidates’ age will be determined on the basis of the cut-off date when they were actually recruited. Exemption of running test will be given to those who were injured or suffering from any medical problem during their previous service in Sindh Police. The committee will complete its task within three months, it added.

Separately, Sindh Police IG Allah Dino Khowaja on Tuesday directed all zonal police chiefs to expedite the crackdown on street criminals.

The IG issued these directives a day after Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed him to eradicate street crime from Karachi.

The 18th meeting of the Sindh Apex Committee in Karachi on Monday discussed the law and order situation in the province in general. IG Khowaja resumed his duty after 10 days off forced leave and attended the meeting.

A day after assuming the charge of his office once again, the IG issued directions to all zonal police chiefs and deputy inspectors general (DIGs) to speed up operations against street criminals. “The crackdown on criminals should be intensified on the basis of proper analysis, keeping in view their modus operandi and timings,” he said in a press statement issued by the Central Police Office.

IG Khowaja urged police officials to improve their efficacy with regard to snap checking, picketing and patrolling. He also ordered improvement in coordination and efficiency amid the ongoing crackdown at every level.

The Sindh police chief said that police performance against criminals and details of arrested and absconding criminals must be regularly shared. He stressed that police officials should facilitate the people approaching police stations for registration of their complaints.