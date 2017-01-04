KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Education Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar has said that distribution of free syllabus books will begin in February.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at his office, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

Books worth Rs1.6 billion will be distributed to students of government schools, the minister for education added.

Jam Mehtab Hussain Dahar said that books would be distributed to the students of class 1 to 10. He said the overall process of books publication and distribution would cost around Rs1.6 billion. He said that transparency would be ensured and no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The minister said the Sindh government was spending Rs25,000 to Rs28,000 on each student but unfortunately it failed to achieve the desired results. He said the standard of education had not improved due to a lack of interest by teachers and officers. He said the government was spending more on students as compared to private institutions.

Dahar directed the chairman of the Sindh Textbook Board to ensure transparency in publication of academic books.

VOCATIONAL TRAINING PROGAMMES

The government of Sindh has launched vocational training programmes for the youth to help them get jobs on merit. This was stated by provincial Minister for Social Welfare Shamim Mumtaz while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday.

Shamim Mumtaz said that efforts must be made in collaboration with non-government organisations to provide vocational and technical training to the youth.

The provincial minister directed the concerned officers to register only genuine NGOs and cancel registration of bogus NGO.

Separately, Shamim Mumtaz took notice of an incident in which sixteen years old Abdul Qayoom Panhwar was set ablaze by unknown persons in Mitha Khan Panhwar village near Tharo Shah.

The minister telephoned the Naushehro Feroze SSP and directed him to arrest those involved in the incident. "Culprits must be awarded exemplary punishment through the court of law," she added.

SSP Naushahro Feroze Altaf Leghari told the minister that people involved in this incident would be arrested within 24 hours.

Shamim Mumtaz also talked to the father of the victim and expressed her sympathies. She assured him that best possible medical treatment would be provided to the teenager.

Meanwhile, Child Welfare Deputy Director Fozia Masoom visited the victim who was shifted from Tharo Shah to Karachi for treatment.

It needs to be mentioned here that 80 percent of the body of the victim has been burnt.

MINISTER WANTS BETTER

SERVICES IN RURAL AREAS

Sindh Minister for Population Welfare Mir Mumtaz Hussain Jakhrani has directed the secretary of the Population Welfare Department to expand the network of the department to backward and rural areas of the province so that residents of these areas can benefit from various services of the department.

He said that women of rural areas deserved more of department’s services as compared to the women of urban areas because they lacked information and awareness.

Secretary Laeeq Ahmed briefed the minister about the performance of the department and the measures taken to achieve the goals. He said the department was moving towards the targets set by the international project, FP2020. He said the Population Welfare Department had increased its budget for purchase of medicines and provision of better services to people.