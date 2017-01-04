HYDERABAD - The management of the Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (Hesco) has installed two new power transformers worth Rs59 million at Sakrand and Khipro Gradi Stations to provide better power supply to the surrounding areas.

HESCO Chief Engineer (Development) Abdul Sattar Memon said here on Tuesday that a 20/26 MVA Power Transformer costing Rs49.04 million had been installed at 132 KV Sakrand Grid Station where power was being supplied through 10/13 MVA Power Transformer.

The Hesco management has installed an additional 6/3 MVA power transformer at 66 KV Khipro Grid Station at the cost of Rs18.527 million, he said.

He said that installation of these power transformers had improved the voltage and ensured better power supply to the connected feeders.