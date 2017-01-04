KARACHI : Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has expressed anger over the performance of health and other government departments.

The Sindh Chief Minister presided over meeting of the Health Department and lashed out at the lack of medicines and cleanliness in the hospitals.

Murad Ali Shah further directed the Secretary Health to present performance report after every 15 days and said that he will make surprise visit and will take action against the hospital administration in case of any complaint.

He also presided over a meeting of Population Welfare Department and expressed anger over the delay in development works.