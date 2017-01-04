KARACHI - The Sindh Rangers claimed on Tuesday to have arrested two target killers allegedly associated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L).

The arrests, according to the Rangers spokesperson, were made during targeted raids conducted on a tip-off in Qasba Colony and Saeedabad areas. The arrested suspects were identified as Muhammad Yousuf alias Yousee and Naqash alias Tai. The Rangers spokesperson said that both suspects belonged to the MQM-L and were involved in target killings, extortion and ethnic violence. The spokesperson said that accused Yousuf and Naqash were in-charge of party units and members of a team of target killers. They killed over a dozen people, including rival political party’s workers, and a policeman.

The Rangers spokesperson also claimed to have recovered weapons from the possession of the suspects.

Sources in a political party claimed that party’s in-charge for Liaquatabad unit Farooq alias Chamber was among those arrested. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for investigation. In a related development, law enforcement agencies picked up seven more suspects during raids and operations across the metropolis.