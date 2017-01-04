KARACHI - Progress on various development schemes was reviewed at a meeting at the office of Sindh Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon here on Tuesday.

The meeting was convened on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, said a statement.

Sindh Minister for Health Dr Sikandar Mendhro and Sindh Minister for Works and Services Imdad Ali Pitafi also attended the meeting. Sindh Health Secretary Dr Fazalullah Pechuho, Works and Services Secretary Aijaz Memon and other senior officers also attended the meeting.

The ministers unanimously stressed the need to complete the ongoing development projects without any delay.

Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon asked the secretaries to ensure timely completion of the projects. He categorically said that all bottlenecks must be removed with a view to achieve the targets. He maintained that delay was not acceptable to this effect and expressed gratitude to the ministers for attending the meeting.