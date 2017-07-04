KARACHI - The law enforcement agencies claimed to have arrested at least 20 outlaws in various raids and operation carried out in different parts of the city on Monday.

According to the details, Rangers Sindh claimed to have arrested four accused including gangsters of Lyari while recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Spokesperson said that the rangers troops raided in Madina Colony and arrested two accused persons including Umair and Zahir Khan.

Rangers said that the accused persons were associated with Lyari gang war and also involved in street crimes.

Rangers also arrested two other criminals in a raid conducted in Supermarket area of Liaquatabad. Rangers arrested Abdul Sattar aka Balli and Naeem aka Kofta. The accused were involved in various sort of criminal activities.

On the other side, Pakistan Bazaar police raided in Gulshan-e-Zia and arrested five narcotics dealers.

Police said that the accused drug paddlers were including Nasir, Inam, Yousaf, Shoukat and Raiaz. Police claimed to have recovered weapons and narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons used to run a narcotics den in the locality and wanted to the police in various other criminal cases.

Mehmoodabad police claimed to have arrested two motorbike lifters. Police said that accused persons including Hammad Hussain and Hammad Younas. Police also recovered a stolen motorbike and pistol from their possession. Police said that the accused persons confessed to commit number motorbike snatchings and other criminal activities.

Furthermore, Eidgha police claimed to have arrested an absconder accused Sheraz aka Chipa while recovered weapons from his possession.

Police said that the accused persons have been declared absconder in the case bearing number 306/14.

Mubina Town police claimed to have arrested accused person namely Rehan while Al-Falah police arrested two accused persons including Wamiq Hussain and Imran Hussain. Accused persons were involved in number of criminal activities while police recovered weapons from the possession of accused persons.

Separately, Shah Faisal police claimed to have arrested two accused persons while recovered weapons from their possession. Police said that the accused were involved in various sort of criminal activities.