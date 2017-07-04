KARACHI - Terming the escape of two prisoners from Central Jail Karachi as heinous incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has ordered suspension of DIG Prisons.

He took this decision while presiding over a meeting on the security of prisons all over Sindh and to review progress of the inquiry being conducted into the incident of escaping of two prisoners from central jail Karachi.

The meeting was attended by Minister Home Sohail Anwar Siyal, Minister Prison Ziaul Hassan Lanjar, Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez, Adl IG CTD Sanaullah Abasi, Adl IG Karachi Mushtaq Maher, IG Prison Nusrat Mangan and other concerned officers.

The chief minister said that no prisoner could escape from the prison unless he has the support of concerned jail officials. “I think this has been done in connivance with the concerned jail officials,” he said and asked “how many inspections the DIG Prison has conducted of the jails before this incident took place,” he asked from the Jail department and the answer was in negative. The chief minister taking its serious view ordered to place the services of DIG Prisons under suspension and directed the Home Minister to spare a good police officer for posting him as new DIG Prisons.

The chief minister categorically told the jail department that he would not spare any one, if he is found involved in escaping two prisoners from central jail. “Let the inquiry report come I’ll launch cleanup operation in all the jails,” he said.

It may be noted that Adl IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi is conducting inquiry into the incident and would shortly present his report to the chief minister.

Minister for Jail Department Ziaul Hassan Lanjar told the chief minister that on June 13 two prisoners had escaped from the Central Jail. “Taking it seriously, I arrested 15 jail officials, including Jail superintendent and ordered registration of FIR into the incident,” he said.

He also said that through home department he ordered search operation into Central Jail in which some illegal equipments were recovered.

IG Prisons Nusrat Mangan said that TV sets, pedestal fans and stoves were given to inmates under jail manual only cell phones were taken inside the jail illegally.

The chief minister expressed his displeasure when he learnt that the incident took place on June 13 but was reported to the jail authorities on June 14. “This is very serious. Had it been reported on the same day, the escapees could have been arrested again,” he said and asked the IG Prisons to brief him about the head count system in the prisoners.

IG Jail Nusrat Mangan said that in the evening incharge head count (a head constable) makes head-counting of the inmates and records it in the register. On this the chief minister said “it means on June 13, the head count was recorded as complete as per its numerical strength of the inmates while the fact was contrary,” he said and added “this shows the head count system is defective, inefficient and is made just as formality. Had it been efficient, the escape of prisoners would have detected in the head count,” he said and asked where was the incharge head count. The IG said he was behind the bars. On this the chief minister said he should be there and must be interrogated professionally.

Additional IG CTD Sanaullah Abbasi who is conducting inquiry into the incident, said that the search of the jail prior to collection of evidence by IO and his team served as removal of evidence. “The search of the jail which is very good thing should have been done after collection of evidence by the concerned IO,” he said.

He said that both the escaped inmates belong to Karachi. The FIR registered against the crime (escape of prisoners) is defective and the IO instead of getting the physical remand of the arrested jail officials got their judicial custody which has affected interrogation process. On this the chief minister ordered the suspension of SHO and IO concerned.

Syed Murad Ali Shah directed Home Secretary Qazi Shahid Parvez to conduct security audit of all the prisons in the province and give him report. He also ordered him (Home Secretary) to remove those jails officials from their duties who have suspicious service record and are unreliable. “Our law enforcement agencies arrest terrorists and outlaws with great intelligence, hard work and sacrifices and they (prisoners) can not allowed to escape unpunished,” he said.

He directed Additional IG CTD to conduct thorough inquiry from all the angels and report him.

He also told the police department to make all out efforts to arrest the escaped inmates. “I want to see them (escapees) again behind the bars,” he ordered.