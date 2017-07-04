SHIKARPUR - At least 12 persons, including two women and a minor girl, were killed when two rival groups attacked each other with rocket launchers and automatic weapons Monday morning.

A dozen others, including two women, sustained wounds in the clash that took place between the groups of Jatoi clan outside Pir Dost Muhammad village near Katcha area of Khanpur tehsil in the limits of Faizo Police Station, some 50 kilometers from here.

Kashmir, Kandero, Sarwar, Hazaro, Mataro, Atta Mohammad and Ali Muhammad were those killed from Saad Khanani Jatoi group, while Nazal Jatoi, Razia, Ms Sadori and an eight-year-old girl, Naila, daughter of Sadaruddin Channa, who was passing by at the time of the clash, were those killed from Badani Jatoi group.

The injured were identified as Shah Bakhsh Shar, Hamal Jatoi, Dur Muhammad, Ms Hakim Zadi, Shah Dost, Ms Razul, Aliro, Muhammad Aim and others, all by caste Jatoi.

Both the groups freely used rocket launchers and automatic weapons against each other due to which the area was turned into a battlefield while police failed to enter the area to control the situation.

Old enmity is stated to be the motive behind the incident, which had started between two groups of the Jatoi clan, Saad Khanani Jatoi and Badani Jatoi, when two persons belonging to Saad Khanani Jatoi were killed in a police shoot-out. Saad Khanani Jatoi accused Badani Jatoi tribesmen of spying for police, and so far 25 have been killed in deadly clashes between them.

The spokesperson for Jatoi House Shikarpur said that more than 12 persons had been killed in the clash so far, and expressed fears that the death toll might go up.

Police brought only two bodies to Shikarpur and Khanpur hospitals for the postmortem while the other bodies were still lying at the place of incident till the filing of this story because the tribesmen had not allowed police to enter the battle zone.

According to reliable sources, police had tried to enter the area, but armed tribesmen attacked with rocket launchers to repel it.

According to media reports, Sindh chief minister has taken notice of the incident and has sought a detailed report from the deputy inspector general [DIG] of police Larkana.

Furthermore, SSP Shikarpur Zeeshan Siddiqui has been sent on leave by the Sindh government while additional charge of Shikarpur has been handed over to Sajjad Ahmed, SSP Kamber-Shahdadkot.

Woman killed for ‘honour’

A man allegedly shot dead his wife on the pretext of Karo Kari at village Ali Abad in Qubo Saeed Khan, Larkana district on Monday.

According to police, Lal Khan Magsi gunned down his wife Malooka over an allegation of Karo-Karo and managed to escape after committing the murder.

Police moved body of the woman to Qubo Saeed Khan Rural Health Center [RHC] for autopsy and later handed it over to her relatives after the postmortem.

An FIR of the incident had not been registered till the filing of this news.

Man kills mother

KHAIRPUR: A man allegedly killed his mother over a petty issue near Pir Jo Goth on Monday evening.

Accused Mashooq Ali Narejo attacked his mother, Amna Narejo, 62, with an axe near Pir Jo Goth in the jurisdiction of Mahesar Wada police station which resulted in her instant death, while the accused managed to run away from the spot.

Police took the body into possession and shifted it to Pir Jo Goth hospital for legal formalities.

Case of the incident, however, was still to be registered till the filing of this story.

Man killed over land dispute

An old man was killed in an incident of firing over a land dispute near Gambat on Monday.

According to details, unidentified persons fired at Dhani Bux Ujjan, 62, at village Ghulam Ujjan in the jurisdiction of Tando Musti police station due to which Dhanid Bux died on the spot.

According to police, the land dispute is between two groups of Ujjan community. Police took the body into custody and after the postmortem from Civil Hospital handed it over to his heirs.

However, case of the incident had not been registered till the filing of this story.

Body of woman found

Body of an unidentified woman was found from the National Highway near Kandiaro on Monday evening.

According to Kandiaro police, on receiving information it reached the National Highway and recovered the dead body of a woman and brought to Kandiaro hospital for legal formalities.

However case would be registered after the medical report.