KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi chief Engineer Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman has demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) take notice of what he alleged open and sheer violations of the code of conduct by Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) in PS 114.

Addressing a press conference here at the Central Election Office of JI’s candidate on Monday, he was of the view that it was obligatory on the ECP to ensure the implementation of code of conduct. Naeem urged voters to come out on the election day and reject those who were elected in the last elections, but later neglected their voters.

On the occasion, he announced that JI chief Siraj-ul-Haq would be visiting the constituency tomorrow (Wednesday July 5).

He said that Pakistan People’s Party and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) had asked the locals to cast votes in their favour, but unfortunately these parties were themselves part the problem.

The JI leader claimed that the basic difference between the JI’s candidate and others was that of honesty.

He said that the ruling parties had allocated millions of rupees for cleaning the drains, but did not spend even a penny for this purpose.

Speaking on the occasion, JI’s candidate Zahoor Ahmed Jadoon recalled that the JI had been working in the area since 1970. He said that though PPP and the MQM had been ruling in the province and the city for decades, but they did nothing on the ground.

He said that during the tenures of Nematullah Khan and Abdus Sattar Afghani, these localities were regulated and registered.