KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal Monday once again reiterated demand to announce amnesty for political workers of Karachi involved in the crime on behest of a political group as similar given by the government in tribal areas of Fata and Balochistan.

Kamal stated that while addressing a press conference at Pakistan House. PSP leaders including Anis Qaimkhani, Anis Advocate, Waseem Aftab, Hafizuddin, Mir Ateeq Talpur were also present on the occasion.

Criticising rulers, PSP chairman said that sovereigns were producing terrorists by carrying out corruption and neglecting the issues of the people. The ongoing army operation will not bring any fruitful results until action is taken against the rulers those had established terrorists producing factories.

“I appeal to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Bajwa to halt ongoing operations as policies of political leadership will continue to produce terrorists across country,” said Kamal.

He said that the people of the country were living a very depressed life due to the negligence of the rulers. The Sindh government not even interested in affairs of people and had left the people in a miserable situation. The rulers and bureaucrats were the real terrorists as they were responsible for the death of the hundreds of people. All the corrupt rulers and bureaucrats would perform their duties rightfully if the action is taken against few of them, he added.

He said that PSP after witnessing the worse situation of Karachi came up with the 16 points demands and to address these demands party also staged the protest demonstration but the rulers despite of resolving and accepting our demands used force to suppress our voice.

Grilling MQM founder Altaf Hussain, he said that during the last thirty years Altaf used the workers for his personal gains.

The party remained in the powers and even enjoyed the governorship but failed to benefit the Mohajir Community. He said if Dr Farooq Sattar is not aware with MQM founder links with Indian Spy agency RAW then he should ask Barrister Farogh Naseem who attended many of such meetings.

Kamal further asked the MQM-Pakistan Convener Dr Farooq Sattar to speak up the truth and bring the facts in front of the people instead giving helping hand to London based leadership.

On the occasion, PSP leaders prayed for the departed soul of the innocent people those lost their lives in recent bombing in Parachinar and Quetta.