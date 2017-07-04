KARACHI - Mayor Wasim Akhtar has said that municipal governments are considered main organisations to cater the needs of common men and weak municipalities, whether administratively, financially or legally cannot perform this duty.

Karachi would carry on its progress towards becoming a smart city on the lines of Singapore, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid and Stockholm, he added.

He expressed these views while talking to media in his office after he returned home from Russian city Ulyianovsk where he participated in the Worlds Mayors Conference held as part of the 4th WEGO General Assembly from 27th to 30th June 2017 along with the mayors, deputy mayors, governors, municipal commissioners, chief executive, chairman and head of administrations representing mega cities of Turkey, South Korea, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Maxico, Philippine, Belarus, Chinese Tiepi and other countries.

From Pakistan Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar and Mayor Peshawar Asim Khan attended this session in which they expressed their views on the needs of the smart cities, present infrastructure and future plans for sustainable cities.

Mayor Karachi said information and communication technology (ICT) can play important role in providing better municipal services to citizens. He said we have to join hands in solving the problems of big cities and work out some effective plan in this connection so that we could achieve our targets for becoming smart and sustainable cities. He said all over the world support from federal and provincial governments proves vital for sustainable development as municipal governments needs such a support especially with the rapid growth of urbanization in most mega cities of the world.

Separately, Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar along with Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra visited various areas of district West on Monday to review and inspect dewatering works and situation in Yousuf Goth, Rahim Goth and Siddique Goth.

Former town Nazim Izhar Ahmed Khan, Nadeem Hidayat Hashmi, UC Chairman Bahsir Mehmood and other officers were also present on this occasion.

On this occasion, Mayor Karachi while talking to media expressed concern over situation of the area in Yousuf and Rahim Goth where residents were trapped in the sewage and rain water since last five days and water also entered in their houses. He said a camp being established from today (Monday) here to provide these people with drinking water and food whereas fumigation will be done from tomorrow to save the children from infectious diseases due to sewage accumulated in the area.

He said this being KW&SB responsibility, however, we have been elected by the people and we are serving the people now.

He said action will be taken against those officers of KMC who would found guilty of negligence or carelessness in the discharge of their duty. He said more rain has been forecast for Karachi and therefore the concerned staff has been already made alert.