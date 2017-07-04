KARACHI - A prestigious international science journal for its cover page selected the work of a Pakistani female scientist.

A senior official of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) – University of Karachi (UoK) said that the work of Dr Sammer Yousuf, Associate Professor at ICCBS, has appeared on the cover page of the June issue of Acta Crystallographica Section C Structural Chemistry.

He said that the aforesaid work is the part of research project of her student Ms. Ammara Shahid. He maintained that Acta Crystallographica C (impact factor 4.09) was one of the prestigious journals of International Union of Crystallography (IUCr), publishing the work focused on the new and novel structural studies based on the X-ray diffraction data.

Vice Chancellor University of Karachi Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Prof Atta-ur Rahman, the former federal minister for science and technology, and former chairman higher education commission, and Director ICCBS Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary congratulated the female scientist, and declared her achievements as an honour not only for ICCBS but also for the whole University.