MIRPURKHAS - Scores of women held a demonstration here on Monday evening at post office chowk to protest against the alleged deduction of money from their Eid package of worth Rs2,000, under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), by the commission agents and Omni branches in the city. Led by Shremti Jamni, Leela and others, the protestors gathered at the post office chowk and raised slogans against the commission agents and Omni branches.

Talking to media, they said that the government had announced an Eid Package of worth Rs2,000 for each deserving woman, including widows. They added that they had visited the Omni branches for getting the money, but both the branches and commission agents were deducting Rs500 from the total amount to be paid to each woman.

They lamented that they had come from far- flung areas and were facing great hardships. They demanded the prime minister, chief minister and other authorities take immediate notice of this matter, ensure arrests of owners of Omni branches and commission agents and make a transparent system for providing them their complete package of worth Rs2,000 without any deduction.