Kandhkot - Three people of the same family were killed in a road accident here on Monday morning.

According to details, the incident occurred on Thale Shaakh near Indus Highway at around 6 PM when two brothers, Hameedullah, 17, Ali Hassan, 16, and their uncle Ali Nawaz, 40, were on their way to Buxapur from Kashmore that suddenly a Punjab-bound coach, coming from the opposite side, hit them as a result of which they were killed on the spot. Police rushed to the spot and removed the bodies to Civil Hospital Kandhkot for legal formalities.

A police official said that the accident happened due to speeding. He said the victims were residents of Shikarpur district who had come to Buxapur to meet their relatives.

He said police had arrested cleaner of the couch whereas the driver managed to flee from the spot. No case, however, was registered till the filing of this news.