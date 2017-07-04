KARACHI - The speakers at the All Parties Conference said that unifying religious and political forces to counter terrorism in country is the need of the hour and weakening Parachinar will pave way for international terrorist organisation ISIS in Pakistan.

Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen (MWM) Karachi division organised an APC on “Sectarianism, Poisonous for Pakistan” at Catholic Garden Soldier bazaar Karachi on Monday.

The speakers included MWM Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri, PTI Firdous Shamim Naqvi, PPP Habib Uddin Junaidi, JI Asad ullah Bhutto, MQM-P Syed Qamar Rizvi, PSP Raza Haroon, JUI-F Aslam Ghori, JUP Allama Qazi Ahmed Noorani Siddiqui, PST Matloob Awan Qadri and PPM Muhammad Akram.

Speaking on the occasion, Allama Raja Nasir Abbas Jafri said that United States and Zionist allies were creating chaos and destabilising Asian countries and has shaken Pakistan through terrorist policies. He said that US-supported terrorist forces have targeted Shiites people countrywide while strong central government in Pakistan is an important requirement of time to eliminate terrorism from root, he added.

He said that Parachinar is the frontline of Pakistan’s defense, which is facing terrorism through Afghan border where presence of ISIS reported and their natural alliance in Pakistan like Lashkar-e-Jhangvi supports ISIS as facilitator. If Parachinar will be weak, Pakistan could not stop entry of ISIS, he added.

PTI‘s Firdous Shahmim Naqvi said sectarianism is poisonous killer for Pakistan and Islam. Global powers want to eradicate nuclear power by spreading sectarianism in Pakistan he said and requested all the political and religious forces to make policies and implement it, against sectarianism and terrorism.

MQM-P‘s Qamar Abbas said that there is a need to take practical measures to fail the conspiracy of sectarianism. People of the country were untied and would not let the country become Syria, Iraq and Libya, he added.

PSP‘s Raza Haroon said that to understand the conspiracy of sectarianism in Pakistan, we have to understand the world’s great game against Islam. All citizens of Pakistan have equal rights on equal basis, whether they belong to any religion and school. Prime Minster had given negative impression by not visiting Parachinar.

JI‘s Asadullah Bhutto condemning the recent bomb attacks in the country said that it is the responsibility of Government to express solidarity with victims of terrorism, so that the American, Israeli, Indian conspiracy to spread sectarianism in the country can be uniformly failed.

PPP leader Habib Uddin Junadi, JUP Qazi Noorani, JUI-F Muhammad Aslam Ghori and Syed Ali Hussain Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.