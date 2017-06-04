Karachi - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday blasted Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his ministers for calling the masses thieves and depriving them of electricity in sizzling heat in the holy month of Ramazan.

The PPP chairman was addressing the party leaders and workers at an Iftar dinner, hosted by PPP Sindh at Chief Minister House.

PPP Sindh President Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, ministers, senators, MNAs, MPAs and party office-bearers from all the districts of the province attended the event.

Bilawal said that the government by subjecting people of Pakistan to prolonged loadshedding was inflicting mental torture on them, and by branding those protesting against it as thieves, it was attempting to hide its own failures. “Loadshedding is in the entire country, and not just in a specific part, and the protests are also being held across the country,” he added. Bilawal lamented that while on one hand there was no electricity in Sindh, on the other Takht-e-Raiwind was benefitting from uninterrupted power supply with zero loadshedding.

The PPP chairman pledged that his party would end loadshedding once for all after coming to power in the next general elections, saying the party had envisaged the plans to meet the power needs of the country for decades to come.

He said that Nawaz government had not only failed on internal front, but it had also failed to deliver on external front, as evident by its silence over the atrocities being committed by the Indian forces against the Kashmiris. “There is no foreign policy that could exert diplomatic pressure on India to stop the genocide of Kashmiris. “Relations with two friendly neighbours i.e Iran and Afghanistan have also been brought to all-time low under Nawaz Sharif government,” he stated.

The PPP chairman said that an accountant was running the country and the budget presented by the PML-N government was only for the rich. “It had nothing in it for the poor,” he regretted. “PML-N government has announced incentives for the iron and poultry industries in the budget, and people know very well who is leading these businesses in Pakistan,” he added.

He recalled that Nawaz Sharif had nominated his mother Benazir Bhutto in false and fabricated cases and had dragged her from court to court, but today the PML-N leaders were raising hue and cry over Panamagate probe.

Bilawal further said that 50 million people in Pakistan were living below the poverty line, while the Nawaz Sharif government had failed to find any solution to the problem during its four years in power as thousands of youth were still jobless.

He expressed surprise that how come a country mired in unemployment, poverty and loadshedding could progress.

“Nawaz Sharif is incapable of managing the population of 200 million people. We will not allow RO elections or rigging in 2018 and would defeat him squarely,” he added.